In Lake Placid senior softball action Wednesday, hitting was the name of the game for LP Marine as they outscored Conley 16-10. Mitch Dallen, Jeff Lindskoog, Mark Milia and Gary Vizioli all hit 1.000 in this slugfest. Ron Peterson hit a single, a double and a triple while Milia hit a pair of doubles. Mitch Dallen added a double for the winners. Cisco Hernandez and Bill Gallagher had a perfect hitting day for Conley, both going 4 for 4. Hernandez also smashed a triple and Gallagher a double. Ron Melia also had a double for Conley.
In a nail-biting game Wednesday, Lakeside Dermatology squeaked by Miller’s 16-15. Brian Heaphy led the hitting attack for Lakeside going 5 for 5 in the game. George Hartman and Bill Todd had triples while Tom Trapman and Jim Radcliffe contributed doubles for the winners. Kelly McMillen led the way for Miller’s going 4 for 4 with two doubles. Jim Nicolet also went 4 for 4. Ken Elston had a triple while others hitting doubles were Chuck Totten (2) Elston Hedges and Richard Rivera.