SNS-softball012321a.jpg

Cisco Hernandez batting for Conley Insurance.

 GENE WELBAUM PHOTO

In Lake Placid senior softball action Wednesday, hitting was the name of the game for LP Marine as they outscored Conley 16-10. Mitch Dallen, Jeff Lindskoog, Mark Milia and Gary Vizioli all hit 1.000 in this slugfest. Ron Peterson hit a single, a double and a triple while Milia hit a pair of doubles. Mitch Dallen added a double for the winners. Cisco Hernandez and Bill Gallagher had a perfect hitting day for Conley, both going 4 for 4. Hernandez also smashed a triple and Gallagher a double. Ron Melia also had a double for Conley.

In a nail-biting game Wednesday, Lakeside Dermatology squeaked by Miller’s 16-15. Brian Heaphy led the hitting attack for Lakeside going 5 for 5 in the game. George Hartman and Bill Todd had triples while Tom Trapman and Jim Radcliffe contributed doubles for the winners. Kelly McMillen led the way for Miller’s going 4 for 4 with two doubles. Jim Nicolet also went 4 for 4. Ken Elston had a triple while others hitting doubles were Chuck Totten (2) Elston Hedges and Richard Rivera.