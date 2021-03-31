The Lake Placid High School softball team found themselves on both ends of lopsided games last week, rolling past Glades Day 18-3 in four innings on Wednesday and then being on the wrong end of a 15-0, three-inning loss to the Sebring Blue Streaks on Friday. After an 0-4 start, the Green Dragons have been playing better and were 5-7 after the game against the Blue Streaks.
Lake Placid defeated Glades Day 12-6 in an exhibition game in February, so coaches have to be happy to see the offense score 18 runs in four innings when the game counted in the standings. Lake Placid’s Kaylee Underwood was one of many offensive stars against Glades Day, leading the team with four RBIs, while Caidence Lingenfelter and Kaylee Mitchell each hit a pair of doubles. Madisyn Garduno had a pair of hits, knocked in two runs and scored twice.
The Green Dragons ran into a red-hot Sebring team Friday and the Blue Streaks scored five second-inning runs and ended the game in the third inning with eight more runs to account for the 15-0 final.
The Green Dragons visit Haines City on Thursday and then gear up for a busy week, as Lake Placid is home against DeSoto on Monday and hosts Clewiston. Following an off day next Wednesday, the Green Dragons host Riverview Sarasota on Thursday, April 8, and Southwest Florida Christian visits Lake Placid on Friday, April 9.