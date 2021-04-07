LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons are lighting it up at the plate.
Lake Placid High School’s softball team cruised to a 12-2 run-rule victory Monday night over the DeSoto County Bulldogs. It’s Lake Placid’s second-straight victory after dropping two consecutive games to Sebring and Evangelical Christian, respectively. They’ve scored 27 runs over these last two games.
Both teams traded runs within the first 1.5 innings with DeSoto holding a 2-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs got to LPHS starter Kaylee Mitchell early with a two-out home run to left-centerfield in the first.
Lake Placid tied it up in the bottom half thanks to a groundout by Kaylee Underwood to bring a runner on third home.
Then a double and an error by left fielder Ashlynn Cole in the top of the second gave DeSoto two runners on with one out. A sacrifice fly the next at-bat made it 2-1 Bulldogs.
Mitchell shut down DeSoto after that. The Bulldogs didn’t have another hit until the sixth inning. And the only baserunners they gained came off Lake Placid errors. Mitchell pitched six innings on 75 pitches, allowed two runs (one earned) off three hits and recorded one strikeout.
Head Coach Gus Diez said Mitchell got stronger as the game went on after that first inning. He mentioned her off-speed pitches worked all game and kept DeSoto’s hitters off-balance.
With Mitchell’s performance, the Green Dragons now have 13 consecutive innings over two games without allowing a baserunner via the walk.
“It’s getting better,” Diez said. “They still haven’t even gotten to where they should be. But they’re working their way up there. And they’re starting to believe in it.”
After a zero in the second, Lake Placid busted the game open in the third and fourth innings.
The Green Dragons loaded the bases before recording an out in the third thanks to a pair of DeSoto errors and a catcher’s interference call during Aiziya Patterson’s at-bat.
Madisyn Garduno plated the inning’s leadoff hitter, Caidence Lingenfelter, with a single to make it 2-2. Patterson gave Lake Placid the lead after scoring on a sacrifice fly to right by Underwood. And a ground ball up by Jenna Gutierrez brought home both Mitchell and Garduno. LP now led 5-2 heading into the fourth.
And the knocks kept coming in that frame too. Makenzi Durbano and Lingenfelter recorded back-to-back singles for the top of the lineup with no outs. Patterson delivered with a double to center field to score Durbano. Garduno smacked a double of her own two batters later and pushed the lead to 8-2 through four innings.
Lake Placid added another run in the fifth thanks to the bats and baserunning of both Cole and Lingenfelter.
The Green Dragons finally put the game away with a three-run sixth. Mitchell led the frame off with a single and Underwood followed suit two batters later. A Gutierrez bloop single loaded the bases for the bottom of the lineup.
Lilly Canevari got a base knock to right field for the inning’s first run. And Cole slapped the first pitch she saw past the DeSoto first baseman into right field to score Underwood and Gutierrez in order to clinch the mercy rule victory.
“We just had to make an adjustment,” Diez said. “With the girl at the beginning, everything was at the knees and the umpire was calling them all strikes. So, we made the adjustment. We slipped back in the box a little bit. And now her strikes weren’t strikes. She had to raise the ball up and when she raised it to our level, we can hit it.”
Lake Placid hit 16-for-33 as a team Monday night. The top of the lineup recorded seven of those 16 hits, including a 3-for-4 and three-RBI performance by Garduno. Not only that but the bottom of the order recorded five hits including Cole’s game-sealing single in the sixth.
Production from the bottom of the lineup can be vital to a team’s success because it allows teams to turn over the lineup and give the top of it an opportunity to hit with runners on.
“It helps you come up to your top four batters, which you always want the game on the line with them at bat,” Diez said. “When you can rollover the lineup and give them that extra at-bat it’s huge.”
Lake Placid has plenty of home games this week, including a 7 p.m. faceoff with Riverview on Thursday.