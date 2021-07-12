LAKE PLACID — The town council will discuss Tractor Supply’s use of its parking lot.
Also on the agenda: whether to require citizens or others to review RFPs received from potential auditing firms.
The meeting, at 5:30 p.m. today at the Town of Lake Placid Government Center, also will discuss items on the community redevelopment agency (CRA) agenda. Like other Florida towns, the council also sits as the CRA.
Tractor Supply, which opened a store recently at 60 Plaza Ave., has council permission to use part of the parking lot as a bin for customers to walk in and select fence posts and other outdoor building supplies.
The store needs the council’s permission, or waiver, to depart from the town’s landscaping and parking rules.
As part of the review of the revised site plan, Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler asked that the parking in front of the store be eliminated or reduced for safety concerns. Also, Town Engineer Joe Barber found that landscaping is also required in the parking area on the side of the Tractor Supply building. Both changes require the council’s vote.
Town Administrator Phil Williams is asking the council to consider changing the process the town uses to choose the company that audits the town’s financial practices every year. Though no one is accused of conflict, Williams wants to add another step to in the RFP process to insure integrity, he said.
“It is important to the objectivity of auditing services that whatever process Town Council approves has a track record of supported integrity,” he wrote.
He wants the council to consider appointing a citizen auditor selection committee; have the council serve as a selection and review committee; or direct the town staff to populate a selection and review committee.
The contract for the town’s present auditor, Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and Advisors of Bradenton, ends in 2020. The company will have to compete with other financial auditing firms who answer the RFP for 2021. Mauldin & Jenkins has had a contract since 2015.
Barber also will ask the council to raise the salary of the town’s Geographic Information Systems expert from $12 an hour to $15 an hour. The employee builds and maintains maps using software that uses satellites to map the exact location of water mains and their relation to streets, other utility rights-of-way, streams, lakes and private and public property. Municipalities from large cities to small, rural districts, use the software.
“We currently have a very rough map,” Barber wrote in his summary to the council, “but the valve locations and mains need to be made more accurate, so as we have a better ability to isolate portions during water main breaks.”
He estimates the raise would add $1,900 to the town’s 2021 budget.
Other town employees could see their salaries rise to $15 an hour; Florida voters approved statewide minimum wage at that rate, to be phased in over several years.
Another item on Monday evening’s agenda is a $110,000 interlocal recreation agreement with the Highlands County Commission. The town plans to use the money for the maintenance and operation of city parks. Lake June Park’s Sports Complex would receive money for operation and upkeep for its existing ballfields, softball fields, soccer fields, football field and three restrooms.
The council, sitting as the CRA, also will discuss fixing the parking lot and drainage at the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, 10 North Main Ave. The $7,848 project will pay for the replacement of concrete curbs and gutters, the installation of a new concrete sidewalk, and other improvements.