LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Town Council voted unanimously during its regular monthly meeting Monday to apply for a $700,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace water mains in town.
The first public meeting on the matter was held in March before the shutdown. During the second public meeting, Corbett Alday III of Guardian Community Resource Management, gave a presentation on the specifics of the grant and estimated timelines for the commercial revitalization project.
The grant would be used to replace thousands of linear feet of asbestos cement water mains via pipe bursting technology. The technology would allow limited “excavation” as the old water mains are destroyed where they are at and replaced, according to Alday.
Originally, the plan was to use 5,300 feet of pipe for the Interlake Boulevard stretch, but Utilities Director Joe Barber changed the plan in order to use the full grant.
The project would include mains along Interlake Boulevard from DeVane Park to County Road 621 to Tower Street, and a major section of Main Avenue from Dal Hall Boulevard to Plumosa Street.
The project is supposed to benefit low-to-moderate income areas, which Alday said Lake Placid is at 64.17% as a whole. Plans will be submitted with the grant applications for extra points in favor of getting the grant. The Town of Lake Placid will put in $50,000 as leverage from utilities for more points.
Alday showed the budget for the project at a total of $750,000 with $660,000 for waterline replacement, engineering of $40,000, and administration leverage at $50,000. The engineering services fees will depend on if Barber can do the engineering by himself. Alday said if the $40,000 is not needed, it can be put back into construction. The $40,000 administration fees would go to Guardian Community Research Management when/if council signed the grant award agreement.
The deadline to submit the application is Oct. 5. The grant could be awarded in January/February 2021 with the funds being released around September, construction bids could be taken around July-December and construction could feasibly start in January 2022.
The 2019 cycle of grants was delayed by the coronavirus and the town will be applying under the 2019-2020 cycle.
Barber stated this CDBG grant can only be used in town limits. He said this project was one of the most pressing and he wanted to tackle the hardest project first.
A short Fair Housing Act workshop was held for an additional 10 points to go toward the grant.
In other action, the first reading of both the millage rate and budget was recessed until Sept. 25 because of a clerical error in the millage at the taxpayer’s office. The meeting will have to be re-advertised and letters sent out to residents.