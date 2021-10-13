LAKE PLACID — The town’s council of elected officials will ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to name Karen Healy the next Supervisor of Elections for Highlands County.
Healy is second in command to her former boss, Penny Ogg, who died suddenly on Sept. 7 in Sebring. That left the county without what many consider a thoughtful and unimpeachable overseer of campaign statutes and elections rules and procedures.
The council approved a letter to DeSantis recommending Healy at its Monday regular meeting in Lake Placid.
“As you might imagine, the passing of Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, Penny Ogg, has brought great sadness to Highlands County,” the letter, signed by Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrooke, states. “While she will be dearly missed, each member of the Town of Lake Placid Council stands together in firm belief that the best way to honor Supervisor Ogg’s memory is for Karen Healy, assistant supervisor, to be appointed to fulfill the role as Highlands County’s next Supervisor of Elections.”
According to the letter, Healy worked next to Ogg for nearly 20 years, “with the highest level of professionalism.” She also ensured “fairness, honesty and accuracy of the elections process for the people of Highlands County and the people of the State of Florida,” the letter states.