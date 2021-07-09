LAKE PLACID — The Town Council begins its budget discussions at its next regular meeting on July 12, but it will also tackle the issue of whether to raise garbage collection rates for residents and businesses.
Residents now pay $200 a year but could be charged $220 once the rates are approved. Additional pickups, which are obtained by calling the Town Hall, could increase from $150 to $165 per truck load, according to a rate table provided by the town.
The town also plans to reduce the size of the bags they’ll collect from 32-gallon bags to 13-gallon bags. Residents are allowed up to eight bags per pickup.
Town Administrator Phil Williams told the Highlands News-Sun why rates need to be raised.
“The sanitation fund income must meet the expenses,” he said. “The Town of Lake Placid furnishes a superior service to our residents and businesses in many ways – two pickups of residential garbage per week, as well as regular brush and debris services, to name a few.”
Several factors have led the town to raise rates.
“The town must receive enough money to purchase, maintain and operate the necessary equipment,” Williams said. The town also must meet higher wages, now that Florida voters have approved a minimum wage of $15, to be phased in over several years.
The town is not looking to make money off its garbage operations, he said.
“The garbage fund is required to be self-sufficient and not operate at a profit,” Williams said.