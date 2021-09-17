LAKE PLACID — The Town Council on Monday passed the first of two readings, or votes, to finalize its $6.3 million budget for 2022. The second reading on the budget and other financial questions is Monday, Sept. 20.
However, the council still has to find $6,529 in budget adjustments to pay for hourly wage increases Public Works Director Alan Keefer is seeking for his workers.
The council held its first special budget meeting July 21 and since then has debated such budget items as employee raises, software needs, equipment for police, public works, and other departments.
Finance Director Rachel Osborne indicated in an email to Keefer last week that increasing pay for four employees to $12 an hour would cost $6,529.
Councilman Ray Royce said the raises would not affect the overall budget figure; rather, the council would pull money from elsewhere in the budget to pay for the increases. If the council can’t agree where the money will come from before the second reading Monday, they can proceed with the vote and amend the budget afterward.
“Might as well face up to it,” Royce said, “there are people we need to pay more dollars, and I’d like to see it in budget amendments.”
Monday’s special budget meeting and vote starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Placid Government Center, 1069 U.S. 27 North.
New trash rates setThe Town Council did approve a 20% increase in residential and commercial garbage rates this past Monday night, one of several votes affecting the town’s finances.
Homeowners and residential property owners will pay $220 a year for solid waste removal starting Oct. 1. The present rate is $200 annually. Businesses will pay higher dumpster rates and there are changes to what special request collections will be set at $100.