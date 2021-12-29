LAKE PLACID — The historic, $40 million sewer modernization project the town plans to undertake is so large that the town will have to hire a full-time utilities director.
That’s so Town Engineer Joe Barber, who also acts as the town’s utility director, can hand those tasks to a new hire. He can then concentrate on directing the transfer of more than a thousand local homes from septic tanks to the town’s modern sewage system.
The project, which is expected to take several years, must have the full attention of Barber and his staff, the council agreed.
“The $40 million grant is such that it would be very difficult to run the town utilities department while managing the (sewage) project long term,” Barber told the council Dec. 13.
Barber suggested to the council that the new utilities director, who would be paid $65,000, would handle the day-to-day running of that department.
Holbrook wants Barber to supervise the utilities director because of his time running that department.
Councilman Ray Royce made a motion to write two job descriptions: one for Barber as town engineer, and a second for a utilities director. The utilities director would report to Barber.
The town is realizing a bit more each day the work before them.
“At this point, I don’t know any of the specifics, and we still have lots of questions to work through with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection,” Barber told the Highlands News-Sun Dec. 13. The grant, which was awarded last month, requires Barber, his staff, and contractors he hires to tackle the engineering plans and designs of the connections to all those homes, the equipment necessary to do the work and creating the blueprints to guide the work.
The FDEP Grant — which is more than six times the town’s 2021 annual budget of $6.6 million – will pay the cost of increasing the town’s wastewater treatment plant from 200,000 gallons a day to 1 million gallons per day. The new advanced wastewater treatment plant will purify the water to a higher and cleaner standard before discharging it into the soil.
The new system will also have new wastewater mains, collection lines and lift stations in the southern half of the Town of Lake Placid — from Interlake Boulevard south to the intersection of South Main and U.S. 27, as well as:
- Lake June Pointe,
- The populated areas of Placid Lakes (especially around the canals),
- Highway Park,
- Sun ‘N Lakes canal area,
- the town’s industrial area south to Lake Pearl,
- around most of lakes Sirena and Pearl,
- the north and east shore of Lake Placid (the lake), and
- the north area of the town lying south of Lake June.