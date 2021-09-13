LAKE PLACID — The town council will begin approving the ordinance that allows the town to sell two properties: the old Town Hall at 311 West Interlake Blvd. and the present Lake Placid Police Station at 8 North Oak Ave.
The first reading of the property sale ordinance is this evening; it could become official at the second reading, or vote, on Oct. 11. The ordinance allows Mayor John Holbrooke to transfer the deeds of the old town hall and the police station to whoever may buy the property(ies), and provides for other traditional steps to a sale.
The ordinance does not mean the buildings will be put on the market soon. The ordinance is simply the latest step in a process that began months ago. The council hired an appraiser in April, and in August appointed Advantage Realty #1 owner Greg Karlson as broker for the town’s properties.
Appraiser William K. Boyd valued the former town hall at 311 W. Interlake Blvd. at $473,000. Karlson, who used different criteria, told the council in August that it is worth about $260,000.
Don’t look for the properties to go on sale in the next weeks, Council Member Ray Royce told the Highlands News-Sun.
“The town administration is working through the process of being able to put the old town hall up for sale and in the future consider selling the current police department,” he said. The first building to be put on the market will be the former town hall.
Before it can be sold, however, the council plans to remove an electrical generator, remove a portion of the property from the selling description, and inspect the roof and other aspects of the building.
Royce and other council members want to ensure the police department has a home before selling the present headquarters on North Oak Avenue.
“This is what’s really important,” he says. “ I do not envision that we will put the current police department building up for sale until we’ve determined whether we’re going to build a new law enforcement building, selected the site for that new building, and determined how we’d manage housing the police department until the new building is completed.”
Police Chief James Fansler wants his police station downtown, either in his present home or in another downtown parcel. Not only does the presence of the station provide a measure of security for local businesses, Fansler says, officers also serve an important public relations role when tourists visit the town.
Local businessman Hosmer “Hoz” Compton donated a block of Main Avenue to the town in August, with the stipulation that it be used for a new police station. Council Member Debra Anne Worley wants the new station at the town government center on U.S. 27 North.
At any rate, there are a “series of robust discussions” and decisions to be made before the police department goes up for sale, Royce said. “I don’t think anything is going on sale next week.”