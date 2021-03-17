LAKE PLACID — If you noticed the three beautiful recreational vehicles set up alongside what many people refer to as the “old Winn Dixie store” in Lake Placid, they are not for sale. They house the crew that is setting up a new Tractor Supply Company store at that location.
Currently, some Lake Placid residents drive to Sebring for agricultural and pet supplies. Around mid-May a new Tractor Supply will be opening at 60 Plaza St., right next to the Save A Lot grocery store. But, right now all you’ll see there are traffic cones, workers and an enclosed portion of the parking lot. You’ll probably even have to do a little detour to get out onto County Road 621.
Nate Lindsay is the superintendent for Lakeview Construction out of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. His crew varies at times between seven to 10 construction workers. They go from city to city doing the behind-the-scenes construction of small retail stores and strip malls. But mostly they are contracted by Tractor Supply to do demo and concrete work. Presently, Tractor Supply has almost 1,900 stores across the country.
Tractor Supply employs more than 32,000 people. All the stores are company owned – no franchises. They carry a wide range of products like lawn equipment, feed, automotive items, fencing, and many agricultural needs.
One of those Lakeview Construction workers is Brad Smith from Illinois. He’s worked for the company for almost four years and does welding and metal work. He enjoys being in Florida this winter so he doesn’t have to shovel snow. Meanwhile, Smith’s boss, Lindsay, says he never knows where they might be headed to next. He doesn’t find that out until their portion of the construction is completed. He’s been with Lakeview Construction for 10 years now and has been all around the United States.
Tractor Supply has been working with the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. They are committed to not interfering with the beautiful mural of a cattle drive that is on the side of the building. Actually, the mural goes well with Tractor Supply’s agricultural image.
So, keep an eye out for the official announcement of the grand opening of this new store in Lake Placid.