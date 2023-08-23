The Town of Lake Placid Sanitation Department says its new garbage truck will reduce collection times and be safer to operate because it reduces the chance of injury to workers.

The town recently switched over from a rear-loading garbage truck, which consists of a driver and two riders, to its new, automated garbage truck that only requires one operator. That means workers don’t have to lift trash cans or handle broken glass, biohazards and other unhealthy materials. The truck drains, which means water won’t increase the weight of the load and toll at the county landfill.

