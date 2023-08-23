The Town of Lake Placid Sanitation Department says its new garbage truck will reduce collection times and be safer to operate because it reduces the chance of injury to workers.
The town recently switched over from a rear-loading garbage truck, which consists of a driver and two riders, to its new, automated garbage truck that only requires one operator. That means workers don’t have to lift trash cans or handle broken glass, biohazards and other unhealthy materials. The truck drains, which means water won’t increase the weight of the load and toll at the county landfill.
However, residents must now place their 95-gallon, plastic trash cans with the lids opening toward the street and wheels facing the house when placed at the street. To ensure the truck’s arms can attach to the can, lift the can skyward, empty the contents into the truck, then return the can to its original position, there are a couple of rules to follow.
First, if you have more than one can, the two must be at least four feet apart to allow room for the arms to select one of the cans. Second, there cannot be any items outside of the cans. Not on top, to the side, or piled near it. The driver will only pick up the plastic cans.
“Residents who generate excess garbage on occasion or have large bulk items may still place it for collection by the claw truck that runs Monday, Wednesday and Thursday each week,” said Alan Keifer, the town’s public works director.
Third, the cans must not be too close to mailboxes, trees, bushes, and other objects, again to ensure there is room for the truck’s arms to grab the trash can.
Residents can obtain a second can from Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27 North. The cans, which cost $10 a month with a six-month contract, require a $60 deposit.
The town is also the site of a Highlands County Recycling Drop-off location at 25 W. Royal Palm St. in Lake Placid. Operating hours for the recycling facility are Monday and Wednesday from 2–5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1p.m.
If you have any questions or concerns, call Lake Placid Town Hall at 863-699-3747.