LAKE PLACID — The local chamber of commerce asked the Town Council last week to waive the deposit it pays when it rents Devane Park and Stuart Park during the Caladium Festival.
Chamber Executive Director Laura Bush told the council that she would write an $1,100 check to the town, which covers $200 for renting the two parks and $900 for the festival garbage fees, but in the future she wanted to avoid paying a park deposit because the parks are always returned in good condition to the town.
“We want to pay the town employees who collect the garbage, and we are fine renting the parks, but we leave the parks as we found them,” Bush said. The town always writes a check refunding the chamber’s park deposits, so Bush suggested the town simply waive the park deposits.
Council Member Ray Royce asked Bush again about paying the fee.
“You are all comfortable writing a check for $900 for the garbage?” he asked.
“The $900, correct – also the park fees,” Bush said. “I’m happy to write a check for $1,100 for the parks and the garbage.”
Mayor John Holbrook took it another step and suggested the town not charge the chamber for anything associated with the popular Caladium Festival and Car & Bike Show, which this year takes place July 29-31. It brings thousands of visitors, who eat in restaurants, rent motel rooms, and buy items from local growers, artisans, food vendors, and other vendors.
“As much as the chamber does for this town, I would be comfortable waiving the whole thing, if the council agrees,” Holbrook said. “It will give (the chamber) the money to do more things around town.”
Royce asked Bush to verify what she’d said.
Before he voted, Royce summarized the motion before the council.
“Just to avoid any potential confusion, we are now saying, for the Caladium Festival and Car Show, we are waiving all town fees and charges associated with the events?”
The council responded with a unanimous yes vote.
Royce also suggested that the council ask the Highlands County Landfill to waive tipping fees for Caladium Festival debris.
“Perhaps we can save ourselves some money for how many dumpsters worth of stuff that’s going up there,” he said. Council members agreed the town will draft a letter requesting the waiver.
The spirit of forgiveness went a step further when Town Administrator Phil Williams suggested also waiving all town fees for the chamber’s Lake Placid Arts & Crafts Country Fair, which takes place in February. That suggestion fell flat.
“One thing at a time,” Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays said.