LAKE PLACID — The Town Council gave the go ahead to Town Administrator Phil Williams on Monday night to increase incentive payments to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The council voted unanimously to up the payment from $50 to $150; those who have already been paid the $50 incentive will receive an additional $100 and employees with new vaccines will receive $150.
The council also eyed news from Williams that the federal government could repay the town what it spends to incentivize employees to take the vaccine.
At least 15 of the more than 40 town employees have received the vaccine and the $50 incentive payment. More town workers could become vaccinated now that the Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in late August, he said.
Williams, who has lost eight relatives to the breath-stealing virus, also told the council that the town could receive as much as $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan money, which can be used to refund the town for financial incentives paid to vaccinated employees.
Williams outlined for the Highlands News-Sun an action plan to ensure more staff members take the vaccine and are protected against the virus. He said he wants to keep his staff and their families healthy.
The council rejected Williams’ other suggestions, which he stated in his agenda item: “Town council also has an option of requiring employees who are not vaccinated to pay a portion of their future health insurance since they are likely to cost more,” he wrote. “Only employees who are vaccinated will be considered for promotions or job transfers within the town.”
Council members Greg Sapp and Charlie Wilson believed those options to be inappropriate and invasive.
“I’m not going to go with the 10% penalty on the health insurance; it’s not appropriate at all,” Sapp said. “It’s about personal choice. I’m vaccinated; it’s a choice I made.”
Wilson considers vaccination a private decision.
“I’m not their doctor, none of us is their doctor,” he said. “I’m in agreement with the incentivizing.”
Council Member Debra Anne Worley doesn’t want to force workers to take the shot, but she admits the virus has cost the town in productivity.
“We don’t have staff because they refuse to do that, and it’s costing our town money,” she said.
The town could receive up to $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. According to Williams, Highlands County could receive as much as $20 million; the county would administer the funds to Lake Placid.
“The state is handling ours because we’re a smaller agency. We’re going to get approximately $1.2 million,” Williams told the council. “We’re looking at what we can spend it on.”
U.S. Treasury guidance for the new law allows for the reimbursement of vaccination incentive reward programs.
“The county has a consultant … to figure out exactly what they can spend money on and can’t spend money on,” Council Member Ray Royce said. “I think it would be great that we stay in touch with the county and ride their coattails as they figure out what they can do.”
Lake Placid is not alone in its efforts to vaccinate employees.
Tulsa City, Oklahoma, council members this month approved a proposal to spend almost $1.8 million in federal virus relief program on a campaign encouraging employees to get vaccinated. They will also seek reimbursement through the American Rescue Plan.
The city’s American Rescue Plan Working group pitched giving employees who are or who get fully vaccinated $250. They must do so by Oct. 15 to receive the stipend.