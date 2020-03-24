SEBRING –Florida Highway Patrol has released the details of a single car wreck that ended in a fatality just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the press release, Rebecca Lee Barrett, 45, of Lake Placid, was killed and her next of kin has been notified.
The report states Barrett was driving southbound on U.S. 27 in the outside lane in a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero. For “unknown reasons” she left the roadway and went onto the west grassy shoulder. Barrett over-corrected and her car began to spin.
The car then entered the paved section of a median where the car “overturned several times.” Barrett was thrown from the vehicle and came to a final rest in the grassy portion of the median. The Montero ended upright with its front end facing northwest.
The report stated Barrett did not have a seat belt on and it was unknown whether there was alcohol as a contributing factor.
According to unofficial records kept at the Highlands News-Sun, there have been eight deaths on Highlands County roads since the beginning of the new year.