A Lake Placid woman who crashed her vehicle in Manatee County on Sunday evening was taken to a hospital with “critical” injuries.
According to the preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old female driver was traveling eastbound on State Road 70, east of Uihlein Road. The front right of her sedan-type vehicle collided with a deer.
The woman’s car continued on SR 70, then traveled off the road and overturned into a “water filled” canal. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
The report shows the driver was wearing a seat belt. Her next of kin has been notified of the crash.
FHP does not release the names of those involved in crashes or the make and models of the vehicles until the report has been officially signed off on. The process can take weeks or months.