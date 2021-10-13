A 23-year-old Lake Placid woman was the passenger in a car that collided with a Manatee County school bus Monday morning.
The woman was riding with a 28-year-old Sarasota woman who was driving a sedan that was traveling east in the Royal Palm Terrace Apartments parking lot at 5030 26th Street East in Bradenton shortly after 9 a.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bus, driven by a 33-year-old man from Sarasota, was traveling west in the same parking lot.
As the two vehicles passed each other, the sedan’s left side collided with the school bus’s left side.
The report indicates there were 13 children on the school bus at the time. No serious injuries of anyone involved in the crash were reported at the time the report was written.
The two occupants of the sedan, as well as the bus driver, were all wearing their seatbelts.