LAKE PLACID — For over a year now, the Lake Placid Woman’s Club members have been very cautious. COVID-19 changed the organization’s meetings, plans, projects and alike. But, finally, 25 club members decided it was safe to go back to normal. So, on Thursday, June 17, they all headed to the Deep South Restaurant in Lake Placid for lunch and some socializing.
Traditionally, the club holds meetings at their clubhouse on Main Avenue in historic Lake Placid. But, in the summer months, meetings are suspended so, the ladies pick a different local restaurant to gather at for an informal lunch.
Becky Ludacer, who is one of the directors of the club, has been a member for 26 years. She can’t remember a time in the club’s history, which dates back to 1928, that caused so much worry and uncertainty. Several of the club members or their spouses succumbed to COVID.
Meanwhile, Club President Barbara Packard, in her message to the club of over 100 members, likened the club to an orchestra with each board member having an important role and each member being an instrument. She also said the club has the ‘volunteer spirit.’
The Lake Placid Woman’s Club has monthly meetings at their clubhouse that includes lunch and a guest speaker, followed by business. But into the pandemic, meetings were held by Zoom, with members tuned in from home. Then there were some outside meetings. But in spite of everything, their many projects continued on, like college scholarships and collecting school supplies. One of their ongoing efforts is to put together items for the homeless veterans living in Highlands County.
Even at the luncheon at Deep South, bags filled with veterans supplies were stacked up. Each of the 25 attendees had brought something to give to the veterans. On a side note, the staff at the Deep South Restaurant told the ladies that the restaurant would be moving up to Sebring next to the Fairmont Cinema sometime in July.
Any ladies out there wanting to join the Lake Placid Woman’s Club, the Woman’s Club Juniors, or even the younger group, the Juniorettes, can call the membership chairperson, Paula Fabak, at 863-835-2419.