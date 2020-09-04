LAKE PLACID—A two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday evening sent nine people to AdventHealth Lake Placid for treatment. A 2-year-old was subsequently airlifted to Tampa General Hospital.
According to Lake Placid Police Department’s Detective Sgt. Stuart Troutman, he believed the two-year-old was due to be released from TGH on Thursday afternoon. Names are withheld until all elements of the investigation is over and one driver was a juvenile.
Troutman said the 16-year-old driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango was heading west from Arron Road to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 27, through the intersection and attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 27.
A 2015 GMC pickup truck was traveling U.S. 27 in a southbound lane. Officials said the Durango’s front end hit the driver’s side of the GMC. The collision caused the truck to swerve and flip onto its side in the grassy median.
The driver of the Durango only had a learner’s permit and will be cited for failing to yield and a driver’s license violation.
Both drivers and all passengers in the vehicles were taken to AdventHeath Lake Placid for treatment. The GMC had two adults and three children. The Durango had four juveniles, according to law enforcement officials.
Lake Placid Police Department investigated the wreck. Units from Highlands County Fire Rescue units from HCFR units from Lake Placid 36, Sun n Lakes 41, EMS 36 and 38 from Lake Placid, EMS 19 from Desoto City and Battalion 2 rendered aid on the scene.