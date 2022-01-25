LAKE PLACID — While most school age kids like to sleep in on Saturday mornings, there’s a collection of Lake Placid youth who get up early and head out of town. They don’t go alone. They saddle up their horses and off they go. Well, not exactly!
It probably goes more like this. Their parents also get up early. They have to load the horses into the horse trailers attached to the family’s pickup truck, add the saddles and feed and grab some breakfast. The kids get dressed up in their sharp-looking western clothes and put on their cowboy or cowgirl hats.
Where they end up varies. It could be at any number of rodeo grounds around the state, but last Saturday, it was the Mosaic Arena in Arcadia, a 45-mile drive from Lake Placid.
These horse lovers belong to the AYRA, the American Youth Rodeo Association.
While there isn’t a Lake Placid organization of young horse riders, about 12 local families are involved in helping the kids prepare for the various rodeo competitions. The ages run from about 3 to 17. The events are broken down by categories. Safety is the number one criteria. There’s barrel racing, calf roping, poles and even bull riding.
Most of the kids have been involved in 4-H or FFA since they were younger. So, they are used to being around farm animals and know how to care for them. Owning a horse requires a real commitment. The work never stops. But, the thrill of riding your horse inside an arena filled with people, including grandmas and grandpas, makes it all worthwhile. To win a prize in competition makes it even more rewarding.
One of these Lake Placid westerners is Olan Pierce, 8, who is in the third grade at Lake Country Elementary. He belongs to 4-H and competes in bull riding, roping and poles. His family operates two cattle ranches.
Another rider is Alisonndra Jacobs, 10. She has two horses that she uses in different events, Ginger and Teddy. Alisonndra goes to Lake Placid Elementary and is in the fifth grade. Her horses live on a five-acre parcel in Cloverleaf Trails behind her house. She gets to ride them most every day.
Riley, 9, and Ella, 13, Updike have been around horses since they were very young. They compete in goat tying, barrel racing and poles. The goat tying involves riding your horse, jumping off, running after a goat, catching the goat, quickly tying its legs a certain way and mounting your horse again. The whole sequence is timed.
Many times, the little bit older riders help train the younger ones. Atley Driggers is 15 and has been rodeoing since she was little. She has won many awards. Unfortunately, Driggers broke her leg about five weeks ago while ‘working cows.’ She has been giving pointers to Jacobs and has seen her get better and better at barrels.
Another horse lover is Emma Horne, 13, of Lake Placid Middle School. She started rodeoing about five years ago and competes in barrels and poles. She lives on a 10-acre cattle ranch and travels around the State with the All-Florida Junior Rodeo group.
So, if you think kids today just play video games and spend their weekends on their cell phones, you might just want to show up in Arcadia or Okeechobee on a rodeo day. You’ll be surprised what these young Lake Placid cowboys and cowgirls are capable of. They are amazing!