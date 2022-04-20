LAKE PLACID — To save costs on the Lake Placid Fire Department Station 36, county officials may pick a smaller footprint.
Sarah Albritton, capital projects manager for Highlands County, reported to the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday that the station would probably reduce in size from 11,000 to 6,000 square feet — the minimum size for a working fire station in the county right now.
Albritton said that size would work better with the tight budget for that project. County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he plans to have options to present to the board at a future meeting, including ways to increase the square footage.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he, for one, wants to see the option to expand the station in the future as the population and needs grow in the community.
Vosburg said that was a plan of Marc Bashoor, recently retired fire chief, to have an “Applebee’s design” that lends itself easily to alterations before construction and additions after the fact. It would save on design costs on each station, Vosburg said.
Design costs were very much in the conversation in March when Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief and Public Safety Director E. Laney Stearns told the Lake Placid Town Council that the new station won’t be finished until 2024 or later.
Planned for six firefighting and rescue/medical vehicles, with living quarters for the necessary full-time crews, the site at 50 SW Vista Drive, adjacent to AdventHealth Lake Placid, would cost more than $4.1 million under that design.
Given increased construction and materials costs in recent months, Albritton had to scale back the project.
The county has budgeted up to $2.6 million for this project, but previous county commissions balked at that price tag at the time.
Current commissioners have expressed a desire to see the project completed. However, Vosburg told them on Tuesday that the Capital Financial Strategy — the budget for capital projects — has a $3 million shortfall that they will need to balance during this summer’s budget workshops.
Albritton also told commissioners that they cannot break ground until after the county does the required natural resource assessment for sand skink, gopher tortoise and scrub jay populations.
The results of that assessment will tell the county how much natural habitat they may have to set aside elsewhere, and how many tortoises they may have to relocate.