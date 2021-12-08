LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, Dec. 4, participants in the annual Lake Placid Garden Club Home and Garden Club Tour set off from the Café & Boutique armed with maps. They were on a mission – to locate five homes and a garden that were decorated for the holiday season. Over 260 tickets had been pre sold for the event, with more available the morning of the tour.
After receiving a goodie bag with a bottle of water and freshly made Christmas cookies, singles, couples and groups set off on somewhat of a scavenger hunt. The starting point was the Masonic Lodge on Main Avenue in downtown Lake Placid. There, hundreds of handmade arts and crafts were on sale. Plus, people were asked to bring an ornament to hang on a Christmas tree that will be donated to a needy family. Each ticket holder was given a booklet with a description of each home and information about the owners.
Once on the road, the directions led to two homes and a garden in the Placid Lakes subdivision, then on to three more beautiful homes in Sun N Lakes of Lake Placid. Several of the homes included not only a house tour, but also a chance to meander through adjoining gardens and take in the views. The weather was perfect, 77 degrees and sunny.
Each home was uniquely different. Some of the homeowners had been collecting Christmas items for display for over 50 years. A lot of the decorations had been passed on from parents and grandparents. The common thread was that they all love this time of the year. Many brought their collections from all parts of the country like New York, Maine, North Carolina and even Miami and Key West. At each home, visitors were able to talk to the owners and share experiences.
Another facet of the day’s happenings were the raffle drawings for a huge Christmas wreath and a crisp $100 bill. The lucky winners’ names were drawn at 3 p.m. by Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.
The Home & Garden Tour is the Lake Placid Garden Club’s major fundraiser of the year. Proceeds will go for college scholarships, camperships to the Garden Club’s summer camp held at Wekiva Springs Youth Camp, and for many local projects. Currently, the club has over 80 members. They meet on the second Wednesday of the month at the Lake Placid Town Hall. If you would like to become a member, just call Sharon Diaz at 863 840-0232.
The LPGC will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in February. It began in 1952 with 32 members who met at a home on Cole Daniels Road on Lake June. For all those years, the club has been doing project after project for the benefit of the community.
The Garden Club would like to thank the many sponsors of this year’s Home & Garden Tour. An endeavor this big could not have been so successful without their help. Also, those who went on the tour itself are greatly appreciated.