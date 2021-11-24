LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School Construction Class is going to the dogs – or at least the shelters they built are. Last Wednesday, the students from Michael Thomas’ class donated large dog houses to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services to provide shelter for some of the large dogs.
Thomas took over the construction program in March 2021. As part of the class curriculum for construction two, three and four, students learned framing. The classes started a project to frame a house including subfloors, complete with windows that would later be boarded over.
This school year, the students finished the dog houses with trim, paint and shingled roofs. One of the houses was 3-by-6 feet and the other was 4-by-8 feet. The shelters were too big for most peoples’ properties and HCSO School Resource Officer Kevin Gentry suggested Animal Services could use them.
“We are very thankful that the high school wood shop program made these really nice, well constructed dog boxes for Animal Services,” said Lt. Clay Kinslow of Animals Services. “The dog boxes will be put to good use giving our dogs a nice shelter.”
“I want to teach the kids to work with their hands, be able use different tools, identify them and use them safely,” Thomas said. “Even if they don’t go into construction after graduation, they can save a lot of money by knowing how do things for themselves later in life.”
The dog houses were so large that Animal Services employees had to disassemble fencing to get them where they wanted them.
Lazavion Brown is a junior and thought it was a great idea to donate the dog houses to the shelter. Currently, he and classmate Cody Lowder, a senior, work for C&C Plumbing. Brown said he would “probably” make a career in the construction field.
“It’s pretty neat to learn how to do new things like putting on the shingles and trim boards to make it look nice,” he said.
Lowder has taken construction for three of his four years in high school and will probably stay with plumbing because he likes it.
“It comes easy ... working with my hands,” Lowder said. “I have done stuff like this before.”
Lowder was pleased to give HCSO’s Animal Services the houses.
“I thought it was a pretty cool idea,” he said.
Thomas said the dog/animal shelters cost about $300 each in materials. Thomas’ classes start small with both bookwork and hands-on with small projects they can take home. Eventually, they learn about more advanced tools, like air nailer guns, and create bigger projects.
The community and the school have benefitted from the students’ knowledge. The class is learning about upholstering now as the gymnasium has recently been renovated. The students have taken the old, cushioned backboards off the walls and reupholstered the vinyl coverings. Thomas, who also does marine upholstery, said he would estimate the project as a $3,000 job.
This summer, the workshop will be getting an overhaul and Thomas looks forward to some new tools. Thomas is also teaching the students to used materials they already have. They salvaged some butcher block wood from the workshop and will create 24 desks for the classroom starting this year.
The class is open to all students and currently has five females in it. Thomas said there are scholarships available in the field.