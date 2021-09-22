LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School JROTC was able to extend its U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program to eighth grade students at the neighboring Lake Placid Middle School. Extending the program has been so popular that more than 30 students have become cadets, and more are on the way, Senior Army Instructor for JROTC Major Michael Bryant said.
LPHS was able to take part in the program this year in part because the LPMS cadets are close enough to walk to class and they were able to accommodate the extra students without adding another instructor. In addition to Bryant, 1SG Alix Jolicoeur instructs the middle school and high school cadets. The eighth-grade students come in the morning, but Bryant said they would be changing the schedule soon.
When starting earlier as a cadet, they have time to earn more rank and receive a high school elective credit as well. There are currently four Leadership Education and Training (LET) levels for the cadets, but the Army is working on a fifth level for seniors.
Marely Ibarra, 13, is a new eighth grade cadet.
“I joined because of the engagement with the Army,” she said. “I want to be an Army nurse.”
Plus, she said, it’s easier than P.E. She also admires her instructors, Bryant and Jolicoeur.
“I want to learn stuff about the Army — get a better understanding, get a sample of life in the Army before enlisting. It instills a lot of discipline.”
Another young cadet who joined is 14-year-old Bentley McIlwain and he shared why he joined JROTC.
“I want to have the opportunity to go into the (United States) Marines,” he said. “I want the guidance to know how to enlist.”
McIlwain would like to pursue a career as an engineer or a combat soldier in the Marine Corps.
“It will be a strong base for my life. I like it (JROTC) a lot. I like the formality.”
McIlwain said he has a lot of respect for his instructors and the respect is mutual. He also said his mother is very supportive of his future plans to enlist.
Tahisha Robinson is a 14-year-old cadet with big dreams for her future. She joined JROTC to help her achieve her goals.
“JROTC will help build on my leadership skills,” she said. “I want to be prepared to go into the Army after graduation. I have wanted to go into the Army since the fifth grade and I told my mom.”
Military service runs deep in Robinson’s family; her older brother and sister served in the Army.
“I want to go into nursing,” she said. “I want to help out.”
A nurse went to her school and talked to the students and Robinson was inspired by her. She intends to go to college for four years and return home to help her family open an adoption center. Robinson is an “A” and “B” student with a will to succeed and believes JROTC can only help her.
“I like it. It makes me push myself to do push ups and exercise. I am also in color guard,” she said.
The leadership training seems to be making some tangible improvements already. Bryant has already heard from LPMS leaders regarding improvements in behavior and academics.