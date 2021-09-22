LAKE PLACID — It’s a new school year for everyone and students in Future Farmers of America are coming out of summer break with some new ideas for their club. While most students were on vacation, several members of FFA from Lake Placid High School and their advisor, Kelli Prescott, attended the 93rd State Convention and Expo in June.
FFA Reporter Cameron Edwards stated 16 students attended the event and several were recognized for their achievements.
“Catherine Rowley had the honor of representing our chapter as an Area Six state vice-presidential candidate,” she said. “Along with two of our seniors, Catherine Rowley and Faith Zahn, placing fifth in the state for Ornamental Horticulture.”
Edwards said the conference was important for the new team of officers who are: President Claire McClellan, Vice President Allie Brouwer, Secretary Reagan Godwin, Treasurer Kayleigh Bush, and Reporter Cameron Edwards.
“We learned how to properly correspond with other officers and chapters, enhance our leadership skills, explore career paths, and lastly, we were all inspired by the honorable FFA State Officer Team,” Edwards said. “We would like to give a big thank you to Lauren Bush and Ginger Whitehurst for transportation and chaperoning.”
The students wanted to thank FFA and alumni for the opportunity to attend.
Edwards also said the conferences are important because the small workshops provide time for networking and collaboration on service projects. One service project is the 10-gallon Challenge, where the students will collect gallons of milk and other foods for a local church to distribute.
The FFA students gathered information for different types of fundraisers as well. They will be raising funds to attend the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo in Georgia next month. The expo is an educational experience for the students to get to know the agricultural businesses and educational opportunities. Edwards said the trip is especially important to Secretary Reagan Godwin as she is a senior. The students are also hoping to tour Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) in Tifton, Georgia.
“FFA to me is about living to serve,” Edwards said.
FFA Reporter Cameron Edwards contributed to this story.