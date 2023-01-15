LAKE PLACID — It’s not Friday night lights but a Touchdown Tuesday is a good substitute. Lake Placid High School’s Student Government Association is hosting a flag football game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium. The proceeds will support the Huddle for Homelessness campaign.

The flag football game is only a $3 entry fee, so affordable the entire family can attend. As of Friday afternoon, there were three teams formed and another in the works. The three co-ed teams are a teachers team, a student team and Lake Placid Police Department team.

