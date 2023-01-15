LAKE PLACID — It’s not Friday night lights but a Touchdown Tuesday is a good substitute. Lake Placid High School’s Student Government Association is hosting a flag football game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium. The proceeds will support the Huddle for Homelessness campaign.
The flag football game is only a $3 entry fee, so affordable the entire family can attend. As of Friday afternoon, there were three teams formed and another in the works. The three co-ed teams are a teachers team, a student team and Lake Placid Police Department team.
Lidia Reducindo, SGA secretary said the teams must have five males and five females. The smack talk has already started. Reducindo said LPPD has said they are bringing their “A game.”
In addition to the game, a “Pie in the Face” competition has heated up between students and teachers. The objective is to raise $75, if a student does not raise the money, the assigned teacher gets to “pie” the student in the face and vice versa. Several students and teachers have signed up including football coach Brandon Ludwig, Dean Jose Ramirez and teacher Quavis Shuler.
Food trucks will be at the event, so don’t bother cooking. The trucks will donate $50 to Huddle for Homelessness. The concession stand proceeds will also be donated.
The funds will be going to Hope Haven Transitional Housing, run by Leslie Behm. Behm said the money will go to help out the homeless.
“They (students) approached me because they know the plight of the homeless,” Behm said. “They decided to step up to the plate. They understand some of their classmates are homeless and want to help.”
“SGA is part of the Florida Association of Student Councils,” Reducindo said. “Every year there’s a theme for a project.”
They chose homelessness and since the beginning of school, the SGA students have been educating themselves on the problems associated with not having a home. One person they spoke with said there were homeless students and it really opened their eyes to how big the problem is.
The students don’t have a set goal in mind but Reducindo said any amount will help Hope Haven.