LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School students celebrated their “One Dragon” spirit with a homecoming parade on Friday morning. The LPHS varsity football was set to play Immokalee High School Friday night.

The parade stepped off from Green Dragon Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. The sea of green and white made its way around DeVane Park and east down Interlake Boulevard. Proud Dragon parents lined the streets with chairs set up and tailgates down. Businesses along the street exited their establishments to cheer on the football teams and support the students.

