LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School students celebrated their “One Dragon” spirit with a homecoming parade on Friday morning. The LPHS varsity football was set to play Immokalee High School Friday night.
The parade stepped off from Green Dragon Drive shortly after 9:30 a.m. The sea of green and white made its way around DeVane Park and east down Interlake Boulevard. Proud Dragon parents lined the streets with chairs set up and tailgates down. Businesses along the street exited their establishments to cheer on the football teams and support the students.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office cleared the path for the parade in a white and green marked vehicle (it was as if they were rooting for the Dragons too). JROTC led the students with the colors presented and chanting cadences.
The marching band was ushered in by the Dragonettes with their flag silks emblazoned with flames. The drumline kept everyone in step. The cheerleaders kept the spirits of the bystanders up as they performed marching routines.
Scorch the Dragon was dressed in his finest fur, no matter the warm weather, which was better than last year’s wet parade. Scorch kept up with the football team members as they walked the route. A Dragon green Corvette representing LPHS Cheer was on hand.
The homecoming court candidates rode on or in convertibles and trucks. The hopeful kings and queens were dressed to impress. They waved to their parents and friends as they were chauffeured through the Town of Murals.
Each class had their own float and carried field goals and dragons as well as students. One parade-goer thought the freshmen float was the most imaginative. A fire breathing giant green dragon made from foam next to tepees with flames coming from the tops of them.
Two very different boats held students as the National Honor Society candidate boat was a jet boat built for speed. A pontoon boat carried the swim and dive team.
It would not be a Lake Placid parade without a tractor and some horses. Appropriately enough, the Future Farmers of America float was towed by a John Deere. FFA students atop their horses brought in the parade’s finale.