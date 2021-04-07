LAKE PLACID — By 2021 just about everyone has “met” online somewhere during the COVID pandemic, whether it was a church service, a doctor’s appointment or a business meeting. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the newest education project from Lake Placid High School would include virtual help with homework and more.
According to Principal Kevin Tunning, the school had money available to it from the district. Tunning, Assistant Principal Holly Rapp, Misty Matthews and Jose Ramirez got together and brainstormed what would be best for the students. As a result, the LPHS After Hours Homework Hotline was born.
The premise is simple. Educators sign up by subject and times they are available; they announce the availability of their schedules, on the School Board of Highlands County app or find the classes on social media. The app allows for notices of more than one school to be sent to your phone.
“Our faculty and staff throughout the district are dedicated to providing supports and resources to help ensure student success,” John Varady said. This past year has presented unique challenges that require innovative solutions. The Lake Placid High School Homework Hotline is an example of school leadership thinking “outside the box,” and teachers going above and beyond to support students and families.
Through Google Meets, the teacher and student meets for tutoring via video conference. It’s not just the three Rs either. Some teachers are helping students find and apply for scholarships. SAT test help is available also.
Tunning said there have been as many as 30 students popping in over the past four nights.
“The parents are happy,” Tunning said. “This is a pilot mode. We will see if we want to continue it, if we feel we have enough students get good use out if it.”