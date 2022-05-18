LAKE PLACID — High schools around the county have been busy with end-of-the-year celebrations, such as senior college signings, pep rallies and upcoming graduations. Lake Placid High School held another celebration of its own last week, this time it wasn’t for the students.
The school will be losing seven teachers and a substitute teacher as the school year comes to an end. Among the retirees this year are two husband and wife couples, Dan Coomes and wife Karen as well as Margo and Kevin Whitney. Clanell Cameron, Cindy Rivers, and Matthew Lococo are also looking forward to having some extra time on their hands.
The school’s media center was party central for these seven teachers retiring from The School Board of Highlands County. Balloons and dragons (the school mascot) decorated the tables and a large sheet cake was served with punch-green, of course. Photo collages showed the changes in the teachers throughout their years at the school.
The first half of the party was reserved for staff to say their goodbyes. The last hour, the party was open to the public so parents and students could bid adieu to the teachers.
Lococo moved to Florida in 1968 where he taught at Hollywood High School before coming to Lake Placid High School. He has been a substitute for 20 years, mainly for LPHS.
“They keep me busy around here,” Lococo said.
After 60 years of being in the classroom, Lococo is excited for the next phase of his life, though he will miss the kids. He is looking forward to fishing and sleeping.
“If I’m not fishing, I’m sleeping,” he laughed.
Lococo said he liked his teaching career. One reason he is leaving is his hearing isn’t as good as it once was.
“I’m 85 years old; I didn’t want to pop over in school,” he joked.
Cameron started substituting at LPHS in 2001 although her official start date was in 2006. She is the familiar smile that students, staff and parents are greeted by when they enter the school’s office.
“I’ll miss the kids,” Cameron said. “I have enjoyed the kids and my co-workers.”
Cameron plans on getting some projects done that she never seemed to have time for. She is happy to be able to spend more time with her 13 grandkids. When her husband Ray retires, she wants to travel.
Rivers has worn many hats and taught some tough subjects like chemistry, physics and others. In her 32 years in the education field, she has touched the lives of countless students.
Rivers was with LPHS for 31 years and Lake Placid Middle School the past year. She said she will miss her co-workers and hopes to stay in touch. Her plans include camping and helping with her grandchildren.
Dan Coomes is retiring as a dean at LPHS. He has been at LPHS for most of his career. When asked why he was retiring now, he simply replied, “You know when you know.”
When it comes to plans for the future, he said to ask his wife, Karen.
Karen Coomes is retiring as the Multi-tiered Student Services Coordinator and Advance Placement. Her retirement was not necessarily planned to coincide with her husband’s, but she is glad it did.
“It just sort of happened,” she said.
Karen is looking forward to traveling as it was difficult to do with her husband’s coaching schedules. As most of the retirees, the Coomes’ are planning to spend time with their grandkids.
Kevin Whitney has been teaching for over four decades, mostly at LPHS.
Margo Whitney has been with the School Board since 1995 and will be retiring as the Food and Nutrition manager. The couple will be traveling as much as possible to their cabin in Elijay, Georgia.
LPHS Principal Kevin Tunning said they have been hiring to replace the positions that the retirees will vacate. He said the retirees will leave a strong legacy.
“They’re well respected. I am proud to have worked with them.”
The retirees each received a wooden plaque with “One Dragon” and the years of service on them. A dragon was emblazoned in the center and their names were carved on top of it.