LAKE PLACID — Spirits were high as the Lake Placid High School seniors were celebrated on National College Signing Day on Monday, May 2. The school’s theme for the day was green and white in homage to the Dragon’s school colors.
The afternoon’s celebration kicked off in the Dragon’s Den (cafeteria) with a very cool ice cream social. Students were given cups of ice cream and their choice of soda to make a float with if they desired.
Seniors took the green and white theme to an extreme with clothing face paint (legs and arms, too), and wigs. Green and white paint changed hands to add more color to their ensembles while they waited for the pep rally to begin in the gym.
The pep rally was the first one held at the school since COVID-19 hit and made the signing party extra special. School pride was evident as a sea of green and white-clad future doctors, teachers, mechanical engineers, pharmacists and military personnel.
Each senior who made commitments to colleges, universities, vocational schools and military branches were called one by one to sign with their new school’s insignia. The seniors then signed a poster with their corresponding school or military branch on it. AVID instructor Jose Ramirez acted as emcee for the event.
The teens were all smiles when they were called down amidst the cheers from fellow classmates as well as underclassmen up. The cheerleaders performed a routine in honor of the seniors. Coaches recognized their athletes and there were dance offs. Seniors won for the most school spirit.
Class of 2022 Treasurer Yaritza Gloria said she is looking forward to attending Florida State University and ultimately becoming a surgeon.
“Many of my teachers have been supportive along the way,” Gloria said of her LPHS career.
LPHS provided a list of the students and who they were committed to:
A dozen seniors will be attending college close to home at South Florida State College (SFSC). Their names and declared majors are: Hailey Durante, elementary education; Kaylee Brouwer, elementary education; Aubrey Rose Pavlik, undecided; Max Troutman, criminal justice; Kaylee Mitchell, radiology; Raul Espinoza, undecided; Chen Adinarain, engineering; John Phillips, firefighter; Sayra Cortes, landscape architecture; Jessica Martinez-Hernandez, real estate and business administration; Brooke Albritton, phlebotomy and Haley Capps, education.
Commitments for the military include: Chrisma Scott, Air Force, law; Christopher Mojica, United States Army, military and Matthew Watkins, United States Army, military police, then after service go to SFSC and get certified in criminal justice, EMT, and firefighting, before going west to become a game warden, or smoke jumper.
Two students will be heading to Florida Polytechnic University for mechanical engineering, Ruth Brito and Daniel Taylor.
LPHS is sending two young ladies to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College: Reagan Godwin, agribusiness and Carly Yero, agriculture education.
Graduates are headed all over the state of Florida and beyond its borders. Their names, school and major are listed below: Jacob Morgan, Barry University, mechanical engineering; Katelynn Williams, Belmont University, music business; Mia Melendez, Flagler College, business with minor in marketing; Amaya Bivin, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, business administration; Arianna Samuels, Florida Atlantic University (FAU), pharmacist; Emily Tunning, Florida College, English; Caidence Lingenfelter, Florida Southern College, business administration; Yaritza Gloria, Florida State University, major in biological science; Lynet Brito, Jacksonville University, business accounting; Hana Potter, LECOM (Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Doctorate of Medicine and Cody Wiggins, Tennessee Tech University, mechanical engineering.
LPHS is sending several seniors towards futures in the medical field both human and animal health. Their names, schools and majors are: Yeselyn Matute, Nova Southeastern University, neurosurgeon; Elvia Marin, Nova Southeastern University, ultrasound technician; Julissa Centeno, Traviss Technical College, surgical technician; Beatriz Cruz, University of Central Florida, nursing; Hanadi Haifa, University of Florida, nursing and Jenifer Geronimo, Valdosta State University, veterinarian.