LAKE PLACID — On Thursday evening friends and family gathered in the Lake Placid High School commons to support and congratulate the seniors. The 2021 seniors received a total of $720,540 in scholarships and awards, including local organization scholarships, college or national scholarships and military scholarships.
The seniors filed in to the Commons to “Pomp and Circumstance” dressed in the white and green gowns they will be wearing to graduation. Proud parents stood in honor and many snapped pictures.
The night started with a welcome from Principal Kevin Tunning to introduce the events of the night. Then the JROTC of the school presented the colors and the crowd stood and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Before the presentation of awards began Tunning stated how proud he is of the class.
This year was a stark contrast to the award night of the class of 2020, which had to be moved online due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. Tunning began the awards by presenting the William G. Stock Shop Award to Garrett McCarta.
Randy Paeplow and Patricia Manderville from South Florid State College followed by recognizing the top 10% of the class with their scholarships. Those students were also awarded many other scholarships through the night.
Some of the scholarships given on Thursday were from the local civic organizations and communities of Lake Placid. These organizations raise money every year for the seniors in town. This was a struggle, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those were Tomoka Heights, who gave 13 academic and vocational scholarships; Lake Placid Noon Rotary, who gave 10 $1,000 scholarships; and the Lake Placid Athletic Association, which awarded $500 to five of the graduating class.
Another highlight of the night was the many memorial scholarships. These scholarships were made possible by family members and communities raising funds to honor loved ones. Many of these scholarships made their inaugural debut this year, including the Karrie Lanier Memorial Scholarship and the Adam Delgado Memorial Scholarship. Some scholarships have had their name changed to recognize special people in their organizations. They are the Addie Lanthrop Scholarship, formally the Leisure Lakes Civic Association, and the Janette Seamans Branham Scholarship or the Highlands County Bar Association.
Jared Lee, a senior English teacher, is obviously well-liked if the student’s cheers were any indication. He has made strong bonds with his students over his years teaching. Lee’s main goal as a teacher is to get his students ready for college. One of the ways he has done this is by creating his own scholarship jokingly called the “Jared Lee Memorial Scholarship.” It began as a joke to get his students used to applying to scholarships by writing essays. He gave his favorite $1. Over the years, the amount of the scholarship has grown by $250. Lee presented Cole Dunlap with $251 because of his essay on why he needed the money.
Several seniors have committed to the armed forces and will be eligible for the GI Bill, valued at $66,000. Those students were in JROTC. The students being signed to the Army are Orlando Falcon Cosme, Shane Edward Michael Lomano and Jose Miguel Torres. There was only one student who has signed to the Navy, Bradyn Chase Daum.
The last scholarships of the night were the college and university scholarships. These scholarships totaled $327,210 and were given to the seniors who have planned to go to college or university. The 2021 Dell Scholarship was given to Jennifer Chaves Gomez. She was given $20,000 and a Dell laptop.
The ceremony wrapped up after the students received their medallions, honor cords, honor tassels and collars.