LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School seniors were recognized and honored as they received the scholarships they worked so hard to earn. Parents, families and friends packed the commons to proudly watch their students.
The awards were from vocational schools, colleges and universities as well as those who signed up for the military. The emcee of the night was Principal Kevin Tunning, who introduced presenters and presented some of the scholarships as well.
The overall financial amount of the scholarships was impressive and the local support was astonishing at $135,000. Julia Burnett, scholarship coordinator, was amazed at the support of so many organizations and clubs that raised funds all year to provide for the seniors. Dances, yard sales, car washes, golf tournaments and bake sales went in to funding the scholarships. Families also raised money for scholarships in memory of loved ones.
Some of the biggest scholarships were from Tomoka Heights and the Noon Rotary Club, which each gave 15 students $1,000. The Rob Reynolds Memorial Scholarship was $5,000 alone. There were too many organizations to list.
In total, there was over $1 million available to the students. Some students got multiple offers from colleges, so the amount of the scholarships will vary depending on which school they sign with.
“The students were excellent at applying for and turning in their scholarship papers,” Burnett said. “It is an absolute joy and heartwarming to see what this community does for the students. The kids really appreciate it.”
The Montgomery GI Bill was worth $133,160 and was given for signing up with the armed forces. Two young men committed to the military.
Representatives from South Florida State College recognized the top 10% of the Class of 2022.
The evening wrapped up after the students received their medallions, honor cords, honor tassels and collars.