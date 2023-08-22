The Highlands News-Sun hosted the Highlands County High School Fall Sports Media Day Saturday at Lakeshore Mall. Athletes who participate in fall sports were recognized in the first Media Day of the 2023-24 school year. The event honored athletes from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring high schools.
The Lake Placid Green Dragon teams took the stage after the Avon Park Red Devils had their interviews. Each sport had its athletes and coaches take the stage, many of whom were asked questions by Highlands News-Sun Publisher and President Tim Smolarick.
The first Lake Placid team to take the stage was track and field. The young men and ladies are excited to make the most of their season and put their best foot forward. Boys coach Sean Dolan and girls coach Maria Palacios spoke about increasing individual endurance and always striving to do better.
The Lake Placid boys and girls swim and dive team took to the stage like fish to water. This sport had the most athletes on the team, with more swimmers than divers. Swim Coach Kari Lambert was on stage with the group. She explained each swimmer had a personal time to beat and how points worked in the team efforts. Lambert shared that there are 19 new swimmers on the team this year.
The color guard, called Dragonettes, were led by Coach Lisa Szulewski and Assistant Coach Molly Leatherman. The young ladies showed off a new routine they have been learning. Even without the benefit of the music, they were as sharp as their sequined vests were shiny. The flags they twirled had dancing flames on a black silk field.
This year was the first time the color guard was recognized as a sport. Lake Placid’s color guard was the only squad at Media Day.
Coach Charlotte Bauder, who is also the school’s athletic director, and her girl’s volleyball team then took Center Stage. Bauder spoke on how matches are won. The team went to regionals last year. The Lady Dragons beat both Sebring and Avon Park high schools this past week. Bauder said it is important to be competitive and have fun.
The football team was the last team to take the stage. The young men’s coach, Brandon Ludwig, followed behind the boys of various sizes. Ludwig seemed very comfortable answering questions from Smolarick and being in front of a crowd. Some of the young men answered questions including what challenges they saw for the season. The team will no doubt be gearing up for Homecoming soon.
Look for Media Day highlights from the Sebring teams in Wednesday’s publication of the Highlands News-Sun. A special section, Highlands County High School Sports Fall Preview, will be published Aug. 26.