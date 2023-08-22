The Highlands News-Sun hosted the Highlands County High School Fall Sports Media Day Saturday at Lakeshore Mall. Athletes who participate in fall sports were recognized in the first Media Day of the 2023-24 school year. The event honored athletes from Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring high schools.

The Lake Placid Green Dragon teams took the stage after the Avon Park Red Devils had their interviews. Each sport had its athletes and coaches take the stage, many of whom were asked questions by Highlands News-Sun Publisher and President Tim Smolarick.

