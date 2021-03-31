LAKE PLACID — The Town of Murals is known for its picturesque shops and parks. However, those parks and public areas require a lot of hard work and manhours to stay looking postcard-perfect. Several Lake Placid High School students from Key Club and Interact Club have been helping the town and its residents by cleaning up and doing other service projects. After that, the students headed to the ballfields to run the concession stand and sell tickets to the baseball game in efforts to raise more funds.
The Key Club worked very hard at the the General Federation of Women’s Club (GFWC) Lake Placid Woman’s Club on Saturday. The students braved the heat and weeded the beds and gardened the property of the clubhouse at North Main Avenue. Key Club facilitator Kate Grizzell rolled up her sleeves and supervised the young men and women.
Woman’s Club member Paula Fabik said this is the second time the group has assisted the club. Fabik said the students were a great help as most of the members are senior citizens. Fabik’s grandson, Zack Walder, also helped out with gardening.
“These kids are so respectful and polite,” she said. “They are just great kids. Katie has done such a good job with them.”
The Key Club has 33 paid members with another 80 students who are in the club to earn their volunteer hours for scholarships.
“The kids have already put in 700 service hours this school year,” Grizzell said. “They are giving $400 to Big Brothers Big Sisters and $300 to the Naisha Henderson Scholarship and money to the Humane Society of Highlands County.”
The Key Club has been babysitting children on Wednesday nights during Bible studies at South Oak Baptist Church in town. Keep Lake Placid Beautiful Treasurer Jennifer Bush said two students have been sponsored by them as they head off to the big Key Club conference next week.
“They have done a lot of work with KLPB,” Bush said. “Probably about 30 hours per kid. It’s a great exchange for both of us. Although I think we and the community are on the winning end of the exchange. We love the volunteers and they get to see how much trash is in the area. Kate has done a great job with leading and guiding them. She gives them lots of things to do.”
Grizzell speaks of her students as a proud parent would.
“They are amazing,” she said. “They serve the community. It’s all about doing good.”
The Interact Club has been seen cleaning up the town’s parks and other areas as well. Most recently they cleaned up three parks in town on Feb. 13. Facilitator Sean Dolan said the club has been helping the town with service projects since 2017.
“They cleaned up DeVane Park and since it didn’t take too long, they wanted to clean up Stuart Park and John S. Park,” Dolan said.
The children pick days that have special meaning such as National Cleanup Day, President’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day to provide service to the community.
Interact Club President Jennifer Geronimo is a junior and has been in the club for three years. She said the members don’t mind giving up their day off to clean up. They even have fun because they are with other members who have fun together. She also called it a stress reliever.
“Honestly, we keep the parks clean for both the students and the community. The students hang out at DeVane Park after school, so it is for both. It’s a pleasure to do it.”
Interact is the high school division of the Rotary Club. Dolan said the Rotarians have started placing a focus on the environment.
“Interact has been a trendsetter all this time.”