ffa

Future Farmers of America club advisors attended an educational workshop recently.

 COURTESY/SCOTT MORGAN

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Middle School and its Future Farmers of America Advisor Kayla Prescott hosted a workshop on July 21. FFA and agriculture educators from all over the state attended the event, one person even came from the Florida/Georgia line, the location, not the band.

The purpose of the event was to share resources and knowledge of various aspects of the club including making clubs more competitive and how to put winning teams together, according to retired school teacher Dale McQuillen. Key speakers shared from their experiences as FFA advisors and encouraged others.

