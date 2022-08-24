LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Middle School and its Future Farmers of America Advisor Kayla Prescott hosted a workshop on July 21. FFA and agriculture educators from all over the state attended the event, one person even came from the Florida/Georgia line, the location, not the band.
The purpose of the event was to share resources and knowledge of various aspects of the club including making clubs more competitive and how to put winning teams together, according to retired school teacher Dale McQuillen. Key speakers shared from their experiences as FFA advisors and encouraged others.
“The average life of teaching for an ag teacher is three years,” McQuillen said. “They quit and go somewhere else.”
McQuillen said many of them get burned out often. He cited at one time, LPHS had a new ag teacher every year for 10 years, putting a strain on the students. He also said the workshop gave the teachers support that they don’t normally get through the state programs. The guest speakers shared their contact information for support down the line.
“FFA is not an ag (agriculture) class, it’s a leadership group that’s ag oriented because it’s in the ag classes,” McQuillen said. “It’s leadership, so you can go out and do other things.”
Several of his students have gone on to be business owners as well as leaders in the agricultural industry.
Belinda Gran is an agriculture and vet assistant teacher at East Bay High School in Gibsonton, Florida. Gran has been teaching for over two decades. She gave a PowerPoint on the program she has been teaching for years. She shared her lesson plans as well, which is rare, according to McQuillen.
Brian Dryden, FFA advisor at Okeechobee High School, shared his vast knowledge with the attendees. Dryden included getting students ready for competition at the district to the state level. He included how to locate materials to prepare students for competitions.
McQuillen, having 39 years of teaching rounding out his skill set, conveyed the importance of filling out proficiencies, which are what the students learn outside of the class room. He also gave a short PowerPoint on raising and showing show pigs.
From Brooksville High School was Rick Aherns with 30 years of experience. Aherns was a national finalist “in program activities, which have to be turned in by each chapter to seat voting delegates at the state convention,” McQuillen said.
The speakers were able to share information to the attendees that will help make their clubs better.
“We’re sharing resources,” McQuillen said. “There were people who had 25-30 years experience as state and nation winners. We were talking about the best of the best.”