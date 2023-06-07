There’s a new chief in town
Captain Mark Schneider has been promoted to chief of Lake Placid Police Department to take over the helm from James Fansler, who hung up his handcuffs for retirement on June 2.
In a special meeting of Lake Placid Town Council on Friday, May 19, Schneider was officially appointed and promoted to the position of chief.
Schneider is no stranger to a life of service. After graduating from Lake Placid High School in 1992, he joined the United States Navy. He served from Jan. 11, 1993 to Jan. 11, 1997.
“My job was the safe navigation of submarines,” he said.
Serving in the military goes back generations in his family. His father, Arthur Joseph Schneider, was in the Army until he died in active duty in February 1995; from Vietnam through Desert Storm, Mark said.
“One of the reasons I went in the military and continue in public service is I want to help not only my country, but the state and my community,” Schneider said. “ That’s always been my desire, to work in military and government to help the people in the community.”
Schneider said his step-father, Fred Gregory, instilled in him the importance of service to others. After 22 years of service in the Army, Gregory retired as a master sargent.
Schneider has been on Lake Placid Police Department since he graduated the police academy at South Florida State College on June 24, 1998. He has been with the Town of Lake Placid even longer than that. He took the academy classes at night and worked in the public utilities department during the day for just about two years before becoming a police officer.
Schneider began his law enforcement career as a police officer and worked his way up through the ranks.
“I just did my job and dedicated myself to education,” he said. “I’ve completed more than 3,000 hours of continuing education for law enforcement training.”
In addition, Schneider has completed three college degrees since he was hired on at LPPD. His last degree was completed just a few weeks ago. The degrees are an Associates in Science and Criminal Justice Technology, an Associates of Arts in Applied Sciences and Operational Supervision and Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Science and Business Supervision and Management. Schneider continues to educate himself to be prepared for the future.
Continuing education will be a priority in the new chief’s agenda. Schneider would like to see all of his officers with degrees in whatever aspect of law enforcement they choose.
The new chief has ambitious plans for his tenure.
“The first thing that we’re going to do is start moving for accreditation with the agency,” he said. “We’ll start bringing our policies in line with Florida Police Chiefs Association accreditation standards. That’s my push; that’s my goal.”
Accreditation is difficult and may not be achievable in such a small department but Schneider would like to try.
“There are requirements which require you to model your policies after them,” Schneider said. “It brings your agency into compliance with the national accreditation, basically saying all your officers are trained properly they respond to calls the way is, it’s recommended by the Florida Police Chiefs Association. That’s not to say right now we’re out of compliance. Most of our policies are in keeping with them.”
There are many benefits to being accredited including crime prevention effectively and efficiently. It creates a “forum” for police and the community to work together to prevent crime.
For years, LPPD has been very active in community, hosting events. In the not too distant past, Fansler made the decision to curb the extra events and concentrate on law and order. The Highlands News-Sun asked if events like the Bike Rodeo will return.
“Immediately? No. Right now I need to get the officers in place,” Schneider said. “We have a lot of very young junior officers we need to get trained to benefit the community. It just benefits the community to have better educated and trained officers first, before I start committing them to bike rodeos, car seat events, things like that. I need them to, to be trained in law enforcement first. That’s my primary goal.”
Having officers with higher education instills confidence in residents, Schneider said. He also said there are many different aspects in law enforcement where continuing education is available, such as crash investigation and forensics.
The police department will be hiring soon.
“Currently, we have three we’re looking to bring on board,” he said. “Two will be reserve officers and one into a full-time slot.”
Schneider suggested that anyone who would like to enter into law enforcement could take a ride-along. That will give them an idea of what it is really like to be a law enforcement officer (LEO). Unlike television.