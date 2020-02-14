LAKE PLACID — Motorists turning left or crossing U.S. 27 at median crossovers may want to exercise patience and caution, and not pack the median.
Not only do they risk having an accident by making it impossible for other cars in the median to see oncoming traffic, but they may risk getting a ticket, especially from the Lake Placid Police Department.
Through combined face-to-face contact with motorists and a social media blitz, Police Chief James Fansler hopes to educate people toward safer driving.
Wednesday afternoon, via social media, he reported that out of 20 traffic contacts in two or three hours, his officers had issued 10 citations.
He said his officers have discretion to give a warning or ticket, but they are not trying to fill a quota, just trying to keep drivers safe.
Two of his media posts show still photographs of cars packed three to five deep in the at the T-intersection median at U.S. 27 and Heartland Boulevard.
Sara Sonnier of Lake Placid, recognizing her car in the five-deep photo, said she was first to arrive in the median, and thanked police for working on the problem.
“My daughter was terrified when she looked out the window and all she saw was sea of cars,” Sonnier said. “Even she knows that isn’t okay. She’s 8.”
Fansler told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that once her car entered the median from Heartland, four more pulled out en masse.
He said it seems some drivers have a “get out of my way” mentality, especially on U.S. 27.
Michael Long said he got clipped at that intersection three years ago from someone swerving around those waiting at the stop sign and barreling through the right-only turn lane to reach the median.
“[I] had my 10 year old with me right where she ‘would’ have hit me had I not seen it coming and swerved. Unfortunately I didn’t have enough room to swerve far enough,” Long said. “I avoid this crossing like the plague if possible.”
Fansler posted a video from the southwest corner of that intersection, demonstrating how quickly some motorists roll through the stop sign.
“We’ve been seeing this a lot, mostly between here at Heartland and down at Lakeview [Road], makes it a very, very dangerous situation,” Fansler said in his video.
He said other crossovers are also dangerous, such as East Phoenix Street and South Main Avenue.
Lakeview Road, a T-intersection just north of Heartland, has a gas station on the east side of the highway and sits just at the crest of the hill in a way that obscures oncoming traffic.
Among notable wrecks there, a tow truck operator was cited for violation of the right of way in a rollover wreck on Nov. 30, 2018.
The 65-year-old tow truck operator told police he saw the right turn signal flashing on an approaching Ford Escape, and started crossing only to find out it was continuing north.
At that same spot, former Lake Placid police officer, David Andrew Rhoden, got injured on Dec. 12, 2016, when a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pulled out in front of him from the stop sign. That driver reported not seeing Rhoden’s 1997 Nissan Maxima.
Both drivers suffered back pain. By December 2018, Rhoden had taken a new police job up north.
Another violent wreck was Jan. 16, 2017. A 91-year-old man in a 2005 Chrysler Sport Utility Vehicle pulled out from Lakeview Road into the path of a northbound green 2004 Ford pickup, driven by 47-year-old man.
The impact tore off one of the truck’s front wheels and spun the Chrysler around to face northbound traffic.
The older man was cited. It was the third time in two months at that spot that somebody pulled out in front of someone on the highway.
When asked then if Lakeview might get a traffic signal, Fansler said he didn’t expect it soon.
Three years later, it still doesn’t have one, or even a flashing caution light, something Fansler said he needs to address with the Florida Department of Transportation.
FDOT has scheduled improvements for that intersection, with $55,000 for engineering in Fiscal Year 2019-20 and $250,000 in 2021-22.
Actual construction on that intersection would be in 2021-22 for $915,564, according to draft plans, but it is not certain if plans yet include a light.