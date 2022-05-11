LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Police Department has become synonymous with community involvement through the “extra” programs that it has offered or been involved with. Included in those events are the bike rodeos, bike giveaways, and free car seat programs to promote child safety.
Programs that are not strictly law enforcement and code enforcement will be put on hold indefinitely.
New officers and lack of a code enforcement officer are a few of the changes evident.
“With a number of members of the LPPD being new, we are focusing our department’s efforts on the core of law and code enforcement,” Chief James Fansler said. “It is more important to keep the community safe via traffic enforcement and crime prevention patrol measures.”
Fansler said other agencies in the county may want to consider taking up the programs, such as Champion for Children or other organizations that focus on children. Several counties have the car seat program through their county’s health departments.
“The code enforcement officer did become the department’s special program coordinator,” Fansler said. “Part of the reason for the change is the vacancy in code enforcement, however, the extra programs were also distracting from conducting daily duties. In a small agency, when only one person is trying to take on these extra duties, it can be a bit overwhelming.”
LPPD is seeking a code enforcement officer. The pay is based on experience of the applicant.
“Historically, the code enforcement officer was always a civilian. However, under (former) Chief (Phil) Williams, he took on the task of supervising code enforcement. In doing so, he placed a sworn law enforcement officer in the position. Each person who has occupied the position since has been a LEO.”
The Town of Lake Placid has an employment tab on its website at lakeplacidfl.net.