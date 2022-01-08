LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Officer Jose Becerra was involved in a single car crash in the Lake June Pointe subdivision while on patrol around 2 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out and was released.
LPPD Chief James Fansler said Becerra had a red mark on him, presumably from the air bag, but is fine. Fansler said Becerra was on patrol and was leaving the subdivision to head back to the station. Becerra fell asleep behind the wheel and hit a tree.
There was “extensive damage” to the department’s SUV, Fansler said Friday morning. An adjuster will come out to inspect the vehicle. The photos of the SUV show a palm tree laying across the hood of the officer’s vehicle.
“I’m just glad he’s OK,” Fansler said. “Accidents happen and cars can be replaced.”