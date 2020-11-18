LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Department officers are investigating a stabbing that took place Friday night. Police are looking for the man suspected of committing the stabbing and are asking for the public's help. To entice those with information, a reward is being offered if an arrest is made.
According to Police Chief James Fansler, at least three people left Tabby's Bar and Grill at 800 U.S. 27 just before midnight and stopped at the gate of a neighboring pawn shop. Two of the men got into a physical altercation while the other person watched.
After some fisticuffs in which the victim and the other man both spent some time on the ground, the man who had been watching the altercation then chased the victim toward Wendy's. The victim told officers he heard a knife open before he was stabbed. The victim ran to safety but had non-life threatening injuries.
“If he did this over a fistfight, he would do it to anyone,” Fansler said. “This wasn't done out of self defense. It's a dangerous situation.”
Anyone with information is being asked to call the police station at 863-699-3757 or email Fansler at lakeplacidchief@gmail.com.