LAKE PLACID — Chief James Fansler of the Lake Placid Police Department took to social media to warn residents that counterfeit money was passed (uttered) in two separate instances. Fansler urged everyone to check out their bills no matter the denomination.
“Both were $20s but folks should check each bill they receive,” Fansler said about the most recent fake bills. “There have been numerous bills of various denominations uttered in the past.”
According to the chief, it is difficult to pin down the exact date the counterfeit bills were uttered because they were turned into the bank.
Since the bills were passed at two different locations, Fansler said it was difficult to determine if any one person or business was being targeted or if the acts were done randomly.
“The bills were obvious counterfeits. I believe it was the bank that discovered them,” Fansler said. “One give away was the paper. The other reacted to the counterfeit detecting marker.”
The Federal Reserve says the paper should feel slightly rough because of the raised print.
The case is still under investigation. There is no video footage of the transactions where the bills were passed.
Fansler said that if you feel you have gotten a counterfeit bill on any denomination, contact law enforcement immediately. It is illegal to knowingly pass counterfeit currency.
According to the Federal Reserve, if someone takes a counterfeit note, they will be out the money as a counterfeit note cannot be exchanged for an authentic bill. They also say the markers used to determine a counterfeit bill are not always accurate. They recommend becoming familiar with the watermarks and other authenticating features of bills such as the feel of the paper and the red and blue threads, along with the security strips in denominations $5 or more.
A downloadable PDF Quick Reference Guide can be found at federalreserve.gov/faqs/currency.