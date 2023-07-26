While most girls dreamed of becoming beauticians, veterinarians or even princesses, Makayla McManus was dreaming of putting bad guys away. July 3 is a day she will never forget as she was sworn in as Lake Placid Police Department’s newest officer.
McManus is only the fourth female officer to wear LPPD’s badge. Her predecessors were Stephanie Holt, Christina Ramirez and Heather Morey, according to LPPD Chief Mark Schneider.
“She was a well-qualified candidate,” Schneider said. “She’ll do a fantastic job. I wouldn’t have hired her if I didn’t think so.”
McManus seems confident in her abilities and is not phased being in a male-dominated field.
“I believe it’s under 14% of women that are law enforcement officers on the road,” McManus said.
McManus moved to Highlands County about three years ago from Charlotte County. Once in Highlands, she attended the Police Academy at South Florida State College where she graduated in May 2022.
McManus always knew she would end up in a civil servant job. The only question she had was fire rescue or law and order. She took time after graduating high school in 2018 to determine which path she would take. See, her father Nathan is her hero. He is also the fire chief in Venice on the west coast.
Nathan has been a firefighter for about 25 years and Makayla grew up with her father serving their community. Makayla McManus still calls her father after her shift to say she’s home safe. Her father and her grandmother, Ellen Hudson of Arcadia, are her role models.
“He’s my best friend,” Makayla said. “I love my dad. We’re very close.”
Her parents were very supportive of her career choices, regardless of the inherent dangers. McManus’s dad told her he would support her no matter which career she chose.
“For whatever reason, firefighting just didn’t seem like it was my calling,” McManus said. “I was always pushed more toward law enforcement, even though I have firefighting background in my family.”
So last January, McManus enrolled in the police academy and graduated last summer.
“My dad sat me down and told me to be cautious going into this field,” McManus said.
Once McManus moved to Highlands County, she didn’t want to be anywhere else. After an initial start with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, she applied to LPPD after Hurricane Ian devastated the western county. Venice Police Department also offered her a job but she turned it down because her heart was and is in Highlands.
“It wasn’t really my thing,” McManus said. “I love Highlands. Ever since I moved here, it felt right to be here. I don’t ever see myself leaving Highlands unless I have to. I eventually want to work with the State Fire Marshal’s Office. So, I do want to work with fire eventually, like arson investigations.”
McManus loves both law and order as well as helping others. She feels law enforcement provides the perfect balance. When she was with DeSoto Sheriff’s Office, she enjoyed checking the schools during her shift. The students looked up to her and the other officers.
“Being a female, specifically, I enjoy empowering other, younger females,” McManus said.
McManus gave a piece of advice for young people who are thinking toward the future.
“Life is definitely too short to not to do what you’re passionate about,” she said.
Law enforcement is often a thankless job. McManus said her drive to do what she loves is what gets her to the station everyday.
“This feels like it’s God’s timing and I’m very passionate about it,” she said.
Officer Jose Becerra is McManus’s field training officer and another motivator to show up for work every morning. McManus is Becerra’s first trainee since he has been with LPPD.
“He’s an awesome officer,” McManus said.