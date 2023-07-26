While most girls dreamed of becoming beauticians, veterinarians or even princesses, Makayla McManus was dreaming of putting bad guys away. July 3 is a day she will never forget as she was sworn in as Lake Placid Police Department’s newest officer.

McManus is only the fourth female officer to wear LPPD’s badge. Her predecessors were Stephanie Holt, Christina Ramirez and Heather Morey, according to LPPD Chief Mark Schneider.

Recommended for you