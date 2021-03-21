BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Freshman Cameron Thomas scored 27 points in another impressive performance and his LSU teammates provided the rebounding muscle, leading the eighth-seeded Tigers past ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure 76-61 on Saturday and into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
LSU (19-9) can reach its second straight Sweet 16 if it beats either Michigan, the top seed in the Midwest Region, or No. 16 Texas Southern on Monday.
“We can certainly play better, but I think we’ve played a lot more physical since the Vanderbilt home game,” coach Will Wade said. “For us, it’s about getting stops and rebounding, which we did a great job of.”
Darius Days and Aundre Hyatt each had 13 points and Trendon Watford had 11. Days and Watford also had 11 rebounds each while Hyatt grabbed 10. The Tigers have won five of six.
LSU took control in the second half thanks to Thomas and his ability to get to the basket. He scored 25 or more points for the 15th time this season, which LSU says is a freshman Southeastern Conference record in the one-and-done era.
Jaren Holmes scored 18 points and Osun Osunniyi had 15 points and nine rebounds for St. Bonaventure (16-5). Jalen Adaway had 11 points in his home state.
The Bonnies still had a good time, hearing their contingent of fans chanting in the stands.
“We just played LSU in March Madness at Indiana University. This is a historical arena,” Holmes said. “While in the middle of a pandemic. This is something that I’ll be able to tell my children, talk about forever, honestly. This is a magical experience.”
Once the Tigers warmed up, the Bonnies never had a chance.
LSU started pulling away with a 9-2 spurt that gave it a 21-12 lead late in the first half, and when the Tigers opened the second half on a 12-2 spurt to make it 40-24, the Bonnies never got closer than nine.