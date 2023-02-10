Editor’s note: During Black History Month, which is observed each February, the Highlands News-Sun will feature just a few of the many Black leaders who are impacting lives in the Highlands County area.
SEBRING — When you ask who helps bring together the varied efforts of the community, people say Lt. Tyrone Tyson.
When you ask Tyson, he points to pastors, churches, individuals and organizations who provide help to others.
As head of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Community Oriented Policing Services to Achieve Diversity and Public Trust (COPS ADAPT) Unit, bringing those people together is what he does.
He learned about community policing from sheriff deputies who patrolled Avon Park and befriended him and other youth in the early 1990s.
The deputies included Darryl Scott, retired sheriff Howard Godwin and Homicide Detective James Jones, one of the few minorities at the time who had achieved that rank.
Jones mentored Tyson and other youth “under the tree” at the corner of South Alabama Avenue and West Garrett Road. From Jones, Tyson gained a passion for law enforcement.
“He embraced me and brought me under his wing,” said Tyson, adding, “He showed [that] we can do what we want to do.”
Tyson has worked patrol and narcotics investigations in both DeSoto County and Highlands County. He has served Highlands County as a school resource officer and criminal/homicide detective. He liked being able to speak for a murder victim, and get closure for their family and loved ones.
The COPS unit, however, it’s the “polar opposite,” Tyson said. Rather than seeking suspects, it focuses on prevention by building community unity and cooperation, which he’s achieved.
“More of the nonprofit organizations are coming together than before he started in the community,” said Ada McGowan, president and CEO of Highlands County Citizens with VOICES.
When an initiative starts in one community, like Avon Park, McGowan said, Tyson invites groups from other communities to help build on it.
“God couldn’t have sent us a better person,” McGowan said.
Raven Jefferson of The Jream (“Dream,” spelled with a “J”) Foundation Inc., said she experienced traumas in Miami, her hometown, and ended up in a system focused more on punishment than prevention.
She started Jream — “Dream Respect Evolve Accomplish Motivate” — to restore hope for young people affected by pain, abuse, and violence by providing a stable, supportive, and trusting community.
Jefferson said her past kept her from finding partnerships here, but Tyson and other COPS deputies saw her as someone who can help others and brought her into the network.
“I can reach out to L.T. (Lt. Tyson) and we can offer our help and resources here in Highlands County,” Jefferson said.
Throughout his career, with everyone, Tyson said he’s seen a need for hope.
“If you don’t have hope, you don’t see a future, then how can you have empathy and sympathy?” Tyson said. “All of us deal with [traumas]. Some of us cope with it in ways that are not so devastating. Hope is everything. With all the violence, especially recent gun violence, our children — our youth — don’t have hope.”
That changes after showing youth the big world they can explore, Tyson said.
It’s something he and his wife, Becky — head of Human Resources at the Sheriff’s Office — have done through local churches, whether they feed the homeless, build up confidence and character in the youth, or organize kickball tournaments and other family events.
“Our passion is to help,” Tyson said.
That’s the reason for the COPS Unit, Tyson said: To break down barriers, get into the community and rebuild broken relationships.