Lucilla Ramieri
Lucilla Anne (Senior) Ramieri, 76, of Lake Placid, Florida and Sebring, Florida, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 after a long battle with poor health at Highlands Regional Medical Center. Her body was weakened for many years of fighting chronic lymphocytic leukemia. She was the wife of 50 years of the late Matthew Ramieri, who predeceased her in 2013. Born in Rhode Island, she was the second child of the late Everett and Alice (Wood) Senior.
She is survived by her brother, Gary, as well as her sisters, Patricia, Barbara, Brenda and Kerry. She was a loving mother to Wendy Waller and Lisa Biehl, and grandmother to Alicia and Derek Biehl. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading mysteries, doing puzzles, collecting antique glass and jewelry. She was an animal lover and took her dog for long golf cart rides during which she would rescue cats in need. She leaves behind her dog and six cats.
Lucilla, also called Cilla by her friends, grew up in Rhode Island. She worked for Wickford Elementary School before moving to Kittery, Maine in 1974. There she worked for the Town of Kittery until her retirement. Lucilla moved to Rochester, New Hampshire before retiring with her late husband to Florida in 2004.
The funeral service for Lucilla will be private. Donations can be made to St. Charles Children’s Home, 19 Grant St., Rochester, NH 03867 in her name. A private scattering of her remains will be done by her daughters at a later date along with her late husband’s. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida; 863-465-9997.