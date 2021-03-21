It’s March and here in Florida we are lucky to enjoy the beautiful weather and abundant wildlife. As you visit local natural areas or walk along one of our many sparkling lakes, keep an eye out for the sometimes elusive Green Heron.
Found year round in Florida, this somewhat shy lurker of the shadows isn’t as bold as many of our other heron species. Where the great egrets, cattle egrets and snowy egrets are happy to take center stage, Green Herons tuck themselves away under cover of vegetation most of the time. About the size of a crow, it takes a watchful eye to pick them out against the greenery.
Once you spot one, take note of their bill and legs. Adult birds have dark bills and orange legs whereas the juveniles or immatures will have more yellowish legs and some yellow on the bill. Short and stocky, their plumage is the color of the forest and wetland vegetation in all stages. Adults boast a lush dark green of their moniker over their backs, while their bodies are gray, brown, with a chest or front of dark, reddish brown. Immature birds, not quite into their adult feathers, will differ with streaking on their neck, breast and sides and some spotting on their wings. The crown or top of their heads resembles a shock of slicked back black hair or sometimes a topee of sorts if raised in a crest. Yellow eyes pop from all that dark coloration. Viewed in the sunlight, this is one gorgeous bird.
Watching these compact herons feed is a study in concentration and patience. They will skillfully step along the shallow edges of wetlands as though not to spook the fish swimming about. Seemingly tensed up in a crouch, they suddenly spring into action to spear their prey. Sometimes they will run across the water to escape before taking flight if flushed while feeding. When they get nervous or feel threatened, they begin making some kuk, kuk, kuk sounds and then with a sharp, loud squawk they lift and fly off.
A fish eater, if you have fishponds or keep koi, they sometimes fly in to dine. Netting or shelters for fish to hide in will ensure safety of your ornamental pets or profits.