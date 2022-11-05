Brazil Elections

Economist Aloizio Mercadante, from left, Workers’ Party President Gleisi Hoffmann and Brazil’s Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckmin, arrive for a press conference after meeting with Ciro Nogueira, outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

 ERALDO PERES/AP PHOTO

BRASILIA, Brazil — President Jair Bolsonaro met briefly on Thursday with the envoy coordinating the transfer of power to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, four days after Bolsonaro’s tight election loss that sparked protests by his supporters amid his refusal to publicly concede.

The meeting between Brazil’s far-right outgoing president and Vice President-Elect Geraldo Alckmin took place at the presidential palace, according to Alckmin, who heads da Silva’s transition team. The team had earlier arrived in the capital of Brasilia, launching the process that will culminate with da Silva’s Jan. 1 inauguration.

Recommended for you