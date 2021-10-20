Lunch Club Wednesday is a ladies networking club founded in 2006, for working career, retired, stay home moms, those working from home and students. It is a luncheon where ladies come together in October and March the second Wednesday of the month and enjoy lunch and encourage each other at the Sebring Elks Lodge.
This month we were enlightened by speaker Chantel Gilmore Parris, “Stamina is within YOU!” For more information, contact Diana Albritton, LCW Founder, 863-381-8170 or visit www.LunchClubWednesday.com.