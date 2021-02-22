SEBRING — Early on in the pandemic, Patrick Rhodes of Tampa wanted to do something for the healthcare workers working long hours in emergency rooms to treat others.
He’d see people in scrubs at the grocery store, weary and barely standing.
“You can tell when they’ve worked a long day,” Rhodes said. “I felt I had to help out.”
The first thing he thought about was lunch: People have to stop and eat. It started with just a couple of times per week last year, buying lunch for a medical office and dropping it off.
It kept going. He reached out to AdventHealth, a large hospital in his area, and started delivering food to each of their facilities in the city where he lives and works as an insurance underwriter.
Then he had the opportunity to get food for an office at AdventHealth Sebring, but being two hours away, he couldn’t buy it and deliver it. Instead, he ordered pizza and had it delivered.
People in Tampa and in Sebring said they were grateful someone was thinking of them since they didn’t see any let-up in the patients coming in sick with coronavirus.
He now has a social media page and a name and hashtag — “Lunch for #HealthcareHeroes” — where he takes donations to keep it all going. It’s drawn the attention of Boss Water and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson around the Christmas holidays.
Johnson personally recognized him in a social media video and pledged 100 cases of BossWater and an all-you-can-eat meal from PostMates food delivery service for his next lunch delivery.
“My favorite quote is, ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s important to be nice,’ and that is you,” Johnson said in his video, adding, “A little drop of kindness goes a very long way.”
Rhodes said he took Johnson up on the offer and was able to feed 200 people at the next event. He has also gotten help from the Arby’s Foundation to do bigger meals.
In 2020, he fed 500 people and has fed 120 in 2021, so far. He hopes, by also including Highlands County in his regular distribution, he may reach his goal of feeding 2,021 people this year.