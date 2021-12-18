LAKE WALES — On Dec. 15, 2021 at approximately 12:10 p.m., a fight broke out during lunch period at the Lake Wales High School. Six students have been arrested; four of the students were juveniles and two were adults. The two adults are Courtney Brown and Nicholas Young, both age 18 and of Winter Haven.
Once Brown was arrested for the affray, authorities discovered he was in possession of a loaded Glock 26 handgun, which he had concealed in his backpack. All six students were arrested and transported to the appropriate receiving facilities. All students are safe and the gun was never brandished.
The Lake Wales Police Department increased its presence on the campus for the remainder of the week. This remains an active case and detectives and school resource officers are actively investigating. Police are asking anyone with information to contact School Resource Officer David Hernandez with the Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.
Or, if you would like to stay anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD through Heartland Crime Stoppers:
- Call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)
- - From your cell phone, dial TIPS
- Visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,”
- Or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.